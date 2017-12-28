December 28, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Home Minister Charan Singh defended his controversial bill seeking to enact a new preventive detention law in place of the MISA. Home Minister Charan Singh defended his controversial bill seeking to enact a new preventive detention law in place of the MISA.

Reddi vs Indira

Brahmananda Reddi and Y.B. Chavan openly attacked Indira Gandhi for the first time and accused her of trying to convert the Congress into a “captive organisation”. Within hours of the statement, seven pro-Indira leaders — Kamlapati Tripathi, Syed Mir Kasim, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Veerendra Varma, Buta Singh, A.P. Sharma and Maragatham Chandrasekhar — resigned from the Congress Working Committee in protest against Devraj Urs’s suspension.

Rebellion In K’taka

The Devraj Urs ministry was pushed to the brink of a collapse as 97 members of the assembly — 54 MLAs led by PCC president K.H. Patel and the rest from the Janata Party — paraded before the governor, Govind Narain, demanding the dismissal of the government.

HM Defends New Law

Home Minister Charan Singh defended his controversial bill seeking to enact a new preventive detention law in place of the MISA. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha but its consideration has been put off till the budget session in view of the antagonism it evoked. Singh’s case in brief is that the proposed measure — it seeks to repeal the MISA and add another chapter to provide for a fresh law on preventive detention — would “forge reasonable sanctions against forces of disruption and disorder without, at the same time, allowing any room any arbitrary exercise of power.”

Chaplin Buried

Charlie Chaplin was buried at the little cemetery of Corsier-sur-Vevey, near Lake Geneva. The funeral held in drizzling rain, was attended only by relatives and the British Ambassador, who represented Queen. The great actor-director passed away aged 88 in his sleep in the early hours of Christmas Day. He had been living in Corsier-sur-Vevey for 25 years, after going into exile following the McCarthy era witch-hunt.

