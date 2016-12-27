December 27, 1976, Forty Years Ago: CPI Exposed

Congress leaders from Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir congratulated Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for exposing the “real face of the Communist Party of India (CPI)”. They said that the timely warning from the PM, asking the CPI not to interfere in the Congress’s internal matters had come as a relief. “Attempts to create dissension within the ranks of the party have been fruitless”, said S.C. Shukla, Madhya Pradesh CM.

Economic Offenders

The Union minister of state for Home, Om Mehta, has ruled out any let-up from the government in its drive against people who indulge in violence and economic offences. Declaring open 72 new flats constructed for police personnel at Emakulam, Mehta pointed out that with some relaxation in the Emergency during the last four or five months, prices of some articles have risen.

Sanjay’s Response

Speaking at Gulbarga, Youth Congress chief Sanjay Gandhi challenged critics of the five-point programme to prove which of them was against the nation’s interest. He asked people not to be carried away by the “malicious propaganda” by some political parties. While Gandhi did not mention the CPI, his reference to the party was obvious.

Promising Growth

India’s economy, the largest of the developing countries, has moved to a “ promising level of growth’’ a World Bank review has noted. A bank “atlas” released on December 26 highlighted some of the “ dramatic changes” which have taken place in the world economy since the early 1970s. According to the atlas, after more than a decade of almost uninterrupted prosperity, economic growth in the world’s richest countries — the industrialised nations of western Europe, North America and Australia — slowed to virtual stagnation in 1974. India’s economy, along with some others, has moved at a promising rate.