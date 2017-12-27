December 26, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Urs suspended

Indian Express archive Indian Express archive

Congress President Brahmananda Reddi suspended Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs from the party for his “continued anti-party activities”. Indira Gandhi’s supporters formally announced their January 1 national convention of Congressmen. The developments mean that the peacemakers have failed. They also mean that, unless a miracle happens, the party will split. A show-cause notice will be issued to Urs

Urs issues warning

In a bitter reaction to his suspension from the Congress, Devraj Urs described it as the first step taken by Brahmananda Reddi, ‘‘president of the moth-eaten, mutilated, Congress, in the direction of splitting the party.” “We are real Congressmen. They are not Congressmen,” Urs declared, and said that the suspension had not come as a surprise to him. He said this should have happened earlier, “since I know the mentality and mind of the Congress president and (general secretary), V.B. Raju”.

US Prez’s Visit

Nearly a hundred American officials have arrived in Delhi to prepare for President Carter’s visit starting Sunday. These officials, from the White House and the State Department as well as security and protocol experts, are now busy preparing with their Indian counterparts for what promises to be the most hectic 48 hours any foreign dignitary has spent in India in recent years. As is customary for US Presidents when travelling abroad, a bullet-proof car will be flown in which Carter will travel from place to place in New Delhi. Carter will have at least 200 reporters and photographers travelling with him. Together with the media representatives, the members of his party will be travelling in at least four aircraft. The highlights of the US president’s visit will be the civic reception in Ramlila Ground in his honour on January 1, the day of his arrival and meeting with a group of members of Parliament.

