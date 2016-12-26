December 26, 1976, Forty Years Ago: Sanjay’s Criticisms

Sanjay Gandhi denounced the attempts of certain parties to project the Youth Congress as fascist and and said they were the ones which had dealings with such forces in recent times. “The very party which termed us as fascist and described the Jana Sangh as being so had joined hands with that party,” he recalled. He said the groups that described Youth Congress today as imperialist were one with the British at the time of the Quit India movement. Referring to the role of trade unions, he said that the INTUC had stressed that the people’s interests were prime and interests of the workers were secondary.

Drought In MP

Thousands of peasants and small farmers from Madhya Pradesh’s traditional paddy-growing region, Chhattisgarh, have left their homes in search of work because their crop has been destroyed by drought. In the worst-affected parts of Chhattisgarh, according to MLAs, all able-bodied men have moved to states as distant as Bihar and Kashmir. This exodus will increase in the coming weeks if the government is not able to open scarcity relief works. In a large number of villages, the only people left behind are women and children. The severity of the drought can be gauged from the fact that 14,000 villages out of a total of 36.000 have lost more than 63 per cent of their crop.

Canada Rebukes Pakistan

Canada will no longer cooperate with Pakistan on nuclear development. The Canadian External Affairs Minister has said that the country’s decision was a response to Pakistan’s refusal to sign the nuclear non-proliferation treaty or abide by other international safeguards.

Snowfall In Hills

The Simla region experienced medium-sized snow flakes. There were accompanied by rain. Several parts of Kashmir experienced the season’s first snowfall.