December 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago: CWC Peace Meet

The Congress, which was rushing headlong towards a split, positively swerved towards unity. Brahmananda Reddi, one of the key actors in the Congress drama, went to Kamlapati Tripathi’s house and had a long talk with him. As a result of this meeting and the efforts of the six-member “peace-committee”, a meeting of the party’s Working Committee will be convened to defuse the situation. The six-member peace committee, or unity council, which consists of Swaran Singh, C. Subramaniam, V.P. Naik and others did a lot of spadework for the coming CWC meeting.

Urs gets Ultimatum

About 60 Congress legislators in Karnataka gave an ultimatum to Chief Minister Dev Raj Urs to stop his anti-party activities and tender an apology to the party high command or face consequences. Speaking to newsmen after the legislators met the Governor, state Congress president K.H. Patil said that if Urs did not relent, the legislators would meet again to decide the course of action. He said that the legislators would meet the Governor again on December 27 after he returned from Delhi. The Patil group gave a convincing account of its strength in the Assembly when 48 legislators were paraded before the Governor

Discord in Janata

The government’s proposed bill seeking to enact legislation for preventive detention to replace MISA has run into difficulties even within the Janata Party in Parliament. And it is virtually certain now that the bill will not be pushed through during the current session. The question came up at the meeting of the Janata Party with the vocal member from Bombay, Ram Jethmalani, leading an attack on the move to enact legislation providing for preventive detention.

