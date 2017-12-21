December 21, 1977, Forty Years Ago: MISA scrapped

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

MISA scrapped

The Union cabinet is understood to have decided to do away with the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) but not with preventive detention. After months of dilly-dallying over the issue, the Cabinet is believed to have come to the conclusion that the government must live up to the ruling party’s election promise of scrapping MISA which was enacted by Mrs Gandhi’s regime. The proposed Criminal Procedure Code will be a milder law than MISA. The period of detention under the new law will be one year, and there will be quarterly reviews. The ministers are believed to have stressed that detenus should not be treated as convicts.

No curbs on farms

Agriculture land has now been exempted from the urban land ceiling act. Owners of such land can retain their holdings for cultivation even if the government had envisaged its sequestration for some other purpose. This means that bodies like the Delhi Development Authority cannot displace agricultural landholders even by offering reasonable compensation. The government said that the step has been taken to “give incentives for the improvement of agricultural land and to enable the landholders to hypothecate their lands to raise loans for cultivation”.

Sanjay’s accusation

The late President Fakhrudin Ali Ahmed had complained that during the Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi had accused him of being a communist. This was disclosed by Congress MP Subhadra Joshi during her testimony to the Shah Commission. She also said that Mrs Gandhi had asked Congress President D.K. Barooah to take disciplinary action against her for protesting against the action of authorities on behalf of the minorities in the Turkman Gate area.

