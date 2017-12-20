December 20, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Indira’s resignation

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

Indira’s resignation

Mrs Indira Gandhi’s resignation from the Congress Working Committee is likely to be accepted. Her supporters who have convened a meeting of Congressmen from different states and those who will participate in that meeting may face disciplinary action. The Congress High Command has taken a serious view of the development because it has the potential of snowballing into something much bigger and of destroying the party — if the move is not checked early. The Congress Parliamentary Board will consider Mrs Gandhi’s resignation and the Congress president, Brahmananda Reddy’s letter to reply to the resignation letter.

44th amendment

The Lok Sabha completed clause-by-clause consideration of the Constitution (forty-fourth) Amendment Bill after the law minister assured the House that the government would, in the proposed amendment bill, make changes in the constitutional provision dealing with the proclamation of Emergency. Law Minister Shanti Bhushan told members that the government wanted to make such changes as to make sure that the country might never have to see the kind of Emergency through which it passed recently. The present bill seeks to delete some of the provisions, introduced by the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency. All the 10 clauses of the non-controversial measure were voted without any opposition. The bill found support from different sides including the Congress benches.

Turkman Gate firing

The Shah Commission has revised the schedule of hearings announced earlier, and decided to take up the Turkman Gate firing case. So far, the Commission has been hearing witnesses regarding demolitions in the Turkman Gate and Jama Masjid areas. The Commission has appealed to all witnesses who have to testify in connection with the firing, to appear irrespective of the dates on which they have been called.

