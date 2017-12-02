December 2, 1977, Forty Years Ago: AP Ministers Quit

The front page of The Indian Express on December 2, 1977 The front page of The Indian Express on December 2, 1977

Five ministers of the Vengal Rao government in Andhra Pradesh and the chairman of the Telangana Regional Development Committee submitted their resignations to the chief minister. Announcing the resignations at a press conference at his residence, P. Ranga Reddy said he met the CM minutes before the Cabinet was scheduled to meet in his chambers at the Secretariat: “ I addressed the chief minister on behalf of my colleagues and told him that time has come he should tender the resignation of his ministry… Then I told him… I should give you advice in the interest of the people who are put to greatest suffering in our living memory. ”

Heading For Split

The Congress seems to be moving inexorably towards a split. The mass resignations by five Andhra ministers is the first big crack towards the split to come. The reason given out for their quitting, the cyclone issue, is “just an excuse”, according to an analyst. As things stand now, it seems two regional parties will be formed by the breakaway groups — one in Andhra Pradesh under Chenna Reddy, former UP governor, and the other in Karnataka, under Devraj Urs, the chief minister. After some time, an all-India party will be formed and the regional parties will merge. Congress leaders from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh met Urs last fortnight and suggested that a national party should be floated instead of a regional party.

Bangla President

President Zia-ur-Rahman of Bangladesh may visit India this month in the course of his tour of several countries in the region. This will be the first time that the top-most leader of Bangladesh will be visiting India since the assassination of Sheikh

Mujib in August 1975. President Zia will have talks with the prime minister. The visit comes soon after the signing of the controversial agreement on the sharing of the Ganga waters.

