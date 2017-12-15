December 15, 1977, Forty Years Ago: 42nd amendment

Front Page of The Indian Express on December 15, 1977 Front Page of The Indian Express on December 15, 1977

The government-Opposition talks on undoing the damage done to the Constitution by the 42nd Amendment appear to be progressing smoothly. While a mini constitutional amendment bill based on earlier discussions is likely to be introduced in Parliament, talks threw up agreement on other counts. Some of the proposals on which agreement was hammered out include the government suggestion that Centre should not have the power to deploy its forces in the states without the state government’s concurrence. The 42nd Amendment, which was pushed through Parliament during the Emergency, provided otherwise. Discussion showed that the writ power the high courts lost through the 42nd amendment will be restored partially. Article 226 of the Constitution is being re-amended to restore with some provisions the status quo ante.

Jagmohan before Shah

The former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, Jagmohan, asserted before the Shah Commission that everyone from the prime minister and the Union government downwards had approved the “clearance-cum-resettlement operations” in Delhi, during which a large mass of residents was moved out to far-flung areas after their houses were demolished. The DDA chief demolition expert spent 90 minutes demolishing the arguments of many of the previous witnesses, including two former ministers, and the former lieutenant general and vehemently denied that they were unaware of what had happening.

Panel life extended

The government has decided to extend the term of the Shah Commission till June 30, 1978. Its tenure was originally to last till the end of this year. The Minister of State for Home, Dhanik Lal Mandal, announced in the Lok Sabha the extension of the life of the Commission which is probing excesses during the Emergency.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App