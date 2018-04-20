Cuba without a Castro

Elevation of Miguel Díaz-Canel to head of government in Havana marks a new beginning for the Caribbean nation Elevation of Miguel Díaz-Canel to head of government in Havana marks a new beginning for the Caribbean nation

On Thursday, Cuba embraced a new world, not helmed by a Castro. Twelve years ago, Fidel made way for brother Raul and retreated into the background, unusual for a communist leader of his generation. Now, Raul, 86, has presided over a leadership transition at Havana, which elevates Miguel Díaz-Canel, the nation’s first vice-president, to head the Council of State. Though Raul will continue to head the Communist Party, “the superior guiding force of society and the state”, it is expected that Díaz-Canel, 57, will steer the government. A couple of years ago, Raul had famously said Cuban leaders above 70 aspiring for public office must retire and spend time with their family to allow young talent to rise and run the government.

Díaz-Canel was not even born when Fidel, Raul and other members of the 26th of July Movement crossed the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea on the yacht, Granma, and captured power in Havana. The revolution triumphed and survived in the shadow of the Cold War, fed by Soviet aid and Castro’s charisma. Post Gorbachev, communist dictatorships fell one after the other across Europe, but Castro survived and Cuba adapted to the post-Soviet reality. Cuba punched above its weight in international affairs despite a failing economy and crumbling social infrastructure, thanks to Fidel’s charismatic leadership.

Díaz-Canel may need to step outside the shadow of the Castros to lead Cuba’s transition to a more free and open society and mixed economy. The eclectic list of names presented for the Council of State reportedly includes a black leader for the post of first vice president, three women vice presidents and excludes José Ramón Machado Ventura, a comrade of Fidel. It is perhaps a sign of the change underway.

