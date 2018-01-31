Travelling better

Indian cricket team is finally coming into its own on foreign fields Indian cricket team is finally coming into its own on foreign fields

The ability of India’s fast bowlers to dismiss the opposition twice, which they demonstrated in all three Test matches during the series in South Africa, raises hopes of the team winning away from home more often. Whereas India has had match-winning fast bowlers before, often slugging independently, the present pace-bowling attack is perhaps the finest-ever unit, bringing together a set of diverse skills. Mohammed Shami cajoles seam movement at a brisk pace. Jasprit Bumrah has pace, variation and a heavy ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings the ball masterfully both ways and Ishant Sharma, bounce and sharp movement aside, is a stifling stock bowler, the equivalent of a sheet anchor in batting. And let’s not forget, there’s Umesh Kumar, who Virat Kohli can summon when he feels like ratcheting up the pace.

But at some point, the batsmen need to upgrade their performances over the course of an entire series and not just in one game — like we saw during the third Test at the Wanderers, which was the toughest wicket to bat on in the series and one that has been adjudged as “poor” by the International Cricket Council. Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane braved a spicy wicket when facing a lethal pace bowling attack to prove that this team has the ability to shed the poor traveller’s tag. It came a touch late to influence the series, but they finally began to show, to use one of Kohli’s pet words, intent.

It’s not just his favourite word, but one that encapsulates the very essence of Kohli, as well as the trait that he wants his team to embody. But he needs to understand that different players perceive the word differently, and they ought to have that extra bit of space to be at their own best. With time, and more overseas matches, Kohli will surely learn that, just like he will become more worldly-wise with picking teams.

