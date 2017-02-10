February 10, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Sarvodaya With JP

Fifty senior Sarvodaya workers from all over the country decided to campaign in the forthcoming elections, following a meeting in Delhi. Jayaprakash Narayan addressed the workers. Some participants were: Jagannathan, Sidharaj Dhadia, Govindrao Deshpande and Thakurdas Bang.

CPI Poll Manifesto

The CPI’s election manifesto explains the CPI’s role during the six years since the last elections. The manifesto states the CPI backed the 20-point programme with its anti-landlord thrust and other actions. But after some achievements, the Emergency came to be more and more misused against the working class, peasantry, common people and democratic forces. Concessions to vested interests went hand-in-hand with coercive sterilisation, demolition of huts and denial of workers’ rights like bonus and dearness allowance. Authoritarian trends in the conduct of government began to grow.

Cong-CPI Meeting

Congress president D.K. Barooah and CPI general secretary Rajeshwar Rao met in Delhi. The outcome of the talks, aimed at improving relations between the ruling party and the CPI on the eve of the general elections, is not yet clear.

PM On Sanjay

PM Indira Gandhi said that Sanjay Gandhi had come into public life not to help her but to help the Congress. It was the Congress president who had asked Gandhi to put more life in the Youth Congress. Gandhi had done so and the Youth Congress was now doing excellent work, the PM said.

Against Emergency

Priya Ranjan Das Munshi, member of the dissolved Lok Sabha, pleaded with the PM to lift the Emergency and restore liberties. In a letter to Mrs Gandhi, he argued that it will be difficult to convince the electorate that the Emergency should continue.