Colour photography

In the editorial of the first issue of the National Geographic magazine, Alexander Graham Bell wrote that the publication would “appear with more or less regularity”. Despite that no-confidence vote, the world’s greatest magazine for photojournalism is 130 years old and still in print. But shortly after winning an award for an issue on gender, it has decided to look back on one of the most important questions in America. Particularly, it wants to know how racist it has itself been. It invited a historian of photography, and of Africa, to run a diagnostic check. His report is dreadful.

Editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg has led off the April issue of National Geographic, which is dedicated to race. The first woman editor of the magazine, she looks back on 20th century coverage, from Haile Selassie’s coronation to an issue on Australia featuring aborigines and stories from the American South, which implicitly celebrated slavery. The editorial is headlined: “For decades, our coverage was racist. To rise above our past, we must acknowledge it.”

The National Geographic is a special case, because the focus of its stories implicitly encouraged exoticising the subject. But everywhere, media has reflected the inequalities and iniquities of the cultures they reported, which must be acknowledged before the press can hope to promote better worlds. While the US struggles with the question of race, the Indian press does battle with the disturbingly vibrant legacies of caste (which the West often reads as race), class, gender and religion. It is insufficient to simply abjure them in the present. As the project at the National Geographic has shown, it is impossible to be really free of them without acknowledging the influence they have historically enjoyed in the media — even in its composition. History would have been read and written differently by editors who did not tick the right boxes.

