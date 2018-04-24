Closing the field

Around the world, borders are fading, and the franchise model, based on merit, not geography, is gaining global acceptance and popularity — the Indian Premier League is the brightest example of sports uniting nations — but India has turned its back to change. Around the world, borders are fading, and the franchise model, based on merit, not geography, is gaining global acceptance and popularity — the Indian Premier League is the brightest example of sports uniting nations — but India has turned its back to change.

The captain of a newly-promoted English Premier League team has reiterated that he wants to play for India. Even FIFA doesn’t mind Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper, Danny Batth, an English footballer of Indian descent, turning up for the country of his origin. However, India spurns this much-needed value addition to its football team that’s ranked 97th in the world. The reason: India and FIFA define nationality differently. FIFA is open and modern — footballers can opt to play for nations where their parents or even grandparents were born, not just the country of their own birth. But in India, no NRIs, PIOs and OCIs, please — only those with Indian passports get the Blues. Around the world, borders are fading, and the franchise model, based on merit, not geography, is gaining global acceptance and popularity — the Indian Premier League is the brightest example of sports uniting nations — but India has turned its back to change.

Football is fertile ground for players without boundaries. At the 2014 World Cup, 15 players in the Algerian squad of 23 were born outside the country. The most famous case involved the Boateng brothers — while Jerome played for Germany, his brother Kevin Prince turned out for Ghana, the country their father belongs to. And in less than 50 days, Diego Costa, Brazilian by birth, will lead Spain’s forward line at the World Cup in Russia while Nacer Chadli, who played for Morocco in his younger days, will represent Belgium.

These players are allowed to maintain dual citizenship. But the Indian government does not permit its citizens to hold two passports. So for Batth to play for India, he will have to give up his British citizenship, a massive gamble for a professional footballer in the UK. Batth isn’t the only one — dozens of Indian-origin footballers, currently playing in some of the top European leagues, are willing to play for India. The quality they bring will be immensely beneficial to the Indian football team, make it competitive in Asia. India loses by being stubbornly swadeshi in the ever-evolving sporting world.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App