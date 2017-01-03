January 3, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Unrest in China

China’s recently reported provincial unrest largely occurred before last October but has not been completely quelled, a Chinese official said. He told correspondents that he understood armed conflict had now ended in the strife-torn city of Baoding but “the problem” there had not been totally resolved. The official said factionalism had plagued some regions for years and disturbances had continued following the arrest of four radical leaders. But no disputes had erupted since the “Gang of Four” was arrested for allegedly plotting a coup d’etat.

The official accused the “Gang of Four” of backing both sides in the Baoding dispute, which led to murder, rape, armed conflict and sabotage. Radio stations reported violence in one-third of China’s 29 provinces.

Rights Matters

The US State Department has assured a congressional panel that the US is raising the issue of human rights at every possible opportunity where these are violated. It is actively seeking to improve them in six countries covered by its report — Argentina, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Peru and the Philippines. In each of the six cases, however, the department recommended against aid cut off because of foreign policy considerations.

Zia in Peking

The chief martial law administrator of Bangladesh, Major General Ziaur Rahman, arrived in Peking on a four-day visit to China. Zia was met at Peking airport by Chairman Hua Guofeng and vice-premier Li Xiannian.

Koirala Held

Nepal’s prime minister, Tulsi Giri, said former prime minister, B.P. Koirala, and his followers are now under custody for “indulging in anti-state destructive activities”, and necessary action will be taken against them. Koirala returned to Kathmandu on Thursday after eight years of self-imposed exile in India.