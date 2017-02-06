Better late

Bastar IGP S R P Kalluri Bastar IGP S R P Kalluri

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has done well to remove Bastar IG, S.R.P. Kalluri, from his post. Though the state government clarified that the controversial officer had been asked to proceed on “medical leave”, Kalluri put out a message on social media that he was “under orders to proceed on leave for unspecified duration”. Another message by the policeman, “Bela Bhatia wins”, confirmed that Kalluri did not have much of a choice in the matter. In recent times, the officer had become an embarrassment for the government with his blatant disregard for due process and his flamboyant attacks on all voices critical of the government and police strategy to combat Maoism. Kalluri’s response to the threats by vigilante groups to academic Bela Bhatia a few days ago, soon after she had accompanied a National Human Rights Commission team probing the alleged rape of tribal women in the Bastar region, raised serious questions about his commitment to the rule of law.

However, Kalluri is not just an errant official, but the symptom of a larger malaise in Chhattisgarh. The Maoist movement that emerged along with the birth of the new state had sought to exploit the faultlines of its deeply iniquitous political economy and build a parallel state. If the political bankruptcy of the Maoists revealed itself in their reliance on the unbridled use of violence as the means of social change, tragically, the state government’s response was not very different. Besides deploying uniformed forces in large number, the state government also sought to augment its security strategy by encouraging vigilante groups at the grassroots. State-sponsored initiatives like the Salwa Judum mirrored the Maoist strategy of using fear and violence to silence critics and establish domination. Judicial censure ended the Salwa Judum, but attitudes spawned by it have survived. Police officials like Kalluri and his political mentors find the slow process of rebuilding a democratic social order too tedious. The intolerance shown to civil society actors, journalists and even politicians critical of state excesses reflects a preference for shortcircuiting the hard work of winning back people’s trust in the authority of the state.

The action against Kalluri, hopefully, marks the acknowledgement of the need for a new beginning in Chhattisgarh. The chief minister’s assurance to civil society actors that their freedoms would be respected and that their efforts to build a rights-based political discourse in the state are appreciated is a welcome departure from the past. Singh needs to stay the course and build bridges with civil society if Maoist politics is to be genuinely marginalised in the state.