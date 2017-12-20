Change gets a chance

Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president of South Africa, beat his competitor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by just 179 votes in an electoral college of over 4,700 (File) Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president of South Africa, beat his competitor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by just 179 votes in an electoral college of over 4,700 (File)

After weeks of bitter rivalry that threatened to tear apart the ruling African National Congress in South Africa, the continent’s oldest emancipation movement has a new leader. Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president of South Africa, beat his competitor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by just 179 votes in an electoral college of over 4,700.

While the atmosphere at the party’s plenary was electric, Ramaphosa’s win is actually a complicated story. Dlamini-Zuma was backed by her former husband Jacob Zuma, president of both the ANC and the government of South Africa, on limited issues including the reduction of white ownership of businesses, which some see as a hangover of apartheid. Ramaphosa, a highly successful businessman himself, campaigned on wider issues — tackling corruption, improving growth and re-energising faltering institutions.

That marked Ramaphosa apart from Zuma, whom he succeeds in the ANC, and whose government faces a string of corruption charges. But while his election as ANC chief is being welcomed by markets — which have seen much volatility — and foreign investors, his deputies in the party may not be on the same page. However, he has the option of recalling Zuma before his term ends in 2019, changing key people in government and securing his agenda of reform.

Ramaphosa takes control of the National Executive Committee of the ANC at a dark time. Zuma stands accused of allowing the Gupta family illegal access to state resources. He narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in August, and has faced massive protests since a downgrade by international rating and investment agencies in spring. His party has to leave behind a long legacy of corruption in government and reassure business that investments and markets in South Africa will bear reliable returns. Under Zuma, the ANC was in danger of losing its extraordinary moral stature. It now has a chance to recover its standing.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App