TDP and friends

The BJP-TDP alliance appears to have survived the budget blues with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appealing to his party cadres to maintain calm and promising to “take up the alliance issue at a later date”. Last week, the TDP had claimed that the Union budget offered a raw deal for the state and had threatened to review its membership of the NDA. However, the party’s decision to ask its MPs to “disrupt Parliament” in order to pressurise the Centre to agree to the Andhra government’s demands is self-defeating. The TDP is a part of the Narendra Modi government and as members of the treasury benches, its MPs do not have the luxury of acting as the Opposition too.

The tension between the allies seems mainly to do with the Centre’s refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh, a demand first raised when the state was bifurcated in 2014. This “status” was to address a slew of grievances including the loss of the capital city, Hyderabad, to the new state of Telangana. The demand has become a prestige issue in Andhra Pradesh and a rallying point for politicians: Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, currently on a state-wide padayatra, has made it a part of the public conversation and a pre-condition for allying with the BJP. A large section of the people see the Centre’s unwillingness to bestow the special category status as a betrayal, and a failure of the Naidu government. With assembly elections expected in 2019, a rattled TDP evidently doesn’t want to take chances with public opinion. However, the controversy is largely contrived. By all accounts, the Centre has been supportive of the reasonable claims of Andhra Pradesh: It has been prompt in releasing the funds to build Amaravati, Naidu’s showpiece capital city, and has supported the capital-intensive Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project.

While the TDP’s stance is reminiscent of the anti-Centre politics of several regional parties — the DMK in Tamil Nadu, the Akalis in Punjab, the CPM in West Bengal and Kerala — the restiveness of its allies should make the BJP reflect on its coalition management. The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Akali Dal, and smaller parties in Bihar have claimed that the BJP leadership is uncaring of its coalition partners: The Sena has alleged that the NDA is dead. The Sena is dependent on the BJP for running corporations in Maharashtra, but the latter is the beneficiary of an alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. The conciliatory statements from the BJP central leadership indicate that the party seems aware of the need to placate important allies.

