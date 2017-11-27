Centre and fringe

When a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court directed organisers to screen S Durga at IFFI, the Union ministry moved the division bench against the decision. When a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court directed organisers to screen S Durga at IFFI, the Union ministry moved the division bench against the decision.

After a legal battle, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga (formerly titled Sexy Durga), has been cleared for screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. That’s vindication for the filmmaker and the jury members who protested the sudden decision to not show the film at the festival. But this unseemly row has left behind a sense of disquiet: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s latest submission in front of the division bench of the Kerala High Court, especially, marks a new low.

When a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court directed organisers to screen S Durga at IFFI, the Union ministry moved the division bench against the decision. As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Central government pit its authority against the release of a film, the ministry argued that the name of the film “alludes to a revered principal goddess in India” and that the abbreviated prefix “has great potential to create a law and order situation in Kerala and outside”. It led to the obvious, if disturbing, question: Why is the Centre speaking in the voice of the so-called fringe?

Outfits like the Shri Rajput Karni Sena have broken the law and attempted to impose an extra-legal ban on films, or books, or other forms of creative expression precisely by invoking the spectre of a breakdown of law and order. In recent weeks, we have seen the shameful and shocking example of four state governments — run by the BJP —relinquishing their role as defenders of the law. Instead of assuring protection to Padmavati, they have said they would be helpless if protesting mobs inflamed by their offended sentiments were to run amok. In the case of S Durga, it is important to remember that there is no community or clan which is demanding that the film or its title be censored. It was the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which objected to the title, and the filmmaker responded by amending it. Despite that, it was dropped from an international festival run by the I&B ministry without explanation — apparently because the version submitted to the fest was an uncensored one. When the courts ruled in the filmmaker’s favour, the Union ministry invoked religion and the ghost of disorder, shrinking — to an alarming degree — the distance between the arguments of the “loony fringe” and the Centre. Thankfully, the judiciary — which has had to step in, once again, as defender of freedom of expression — has read the Constitution to the government. The I&B Ministry ought not to forget this lesson.

