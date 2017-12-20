Caste of the matter

In UP, in the assembly election earlier this year, it successfully put together a coalition of the non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav SCs (File) In UP, in the assembly election earlier this year, it successfully put together a coalition of the non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav SCs (File)

During the campaign and in the aftermath of its victory in Gujarat, the BJP leadership has spoken of the “poison of casteism”. The party’s leaders have projected it as antithetical to “vikas” or development. Their claims need a closer look for at least two reasons. They mask more than they reveal about the BJP’s own politics, and political evolution. And they raise questions about the approach of Gujarat’s newly elected government towards the state’s restive caste groups framed in this campaign — be it the Patidars, OBCs or Dalits.

In the early 1990s, when the two political projects of Mandal and Mandir announced themselves, they were seen as antagonistic to each other, one vying to make caste the primary principle of political organisation and the other seeking to construct a national community on the basis of religion. According to conventional wisdom, the BJP’s rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya was an attempt to consolidate the “Hindu vote” and to neutralise the splintering effect of caste-based political mobilisations.

At least in the early years after the launch of Mandal and Mandir, therefore, the BJP was seen to be herald-bearer of the latter and ranged against the former. But that situation did not last long. In an unequal and stratified society, where caste identity remains a primary marker of historical disprivilege, parties across the spectrum found it politically risky to turn a deaf ear to the insistent call of Mandal.

One by one, they were compelled to Mandalise themselves — in both the positive sense of acknowledging the urgency to enable and empower backward castes, and the negative sense of playing caste hardball for electoral gain. The BJP, while playing the Mandir card, also embraced the idiom of caste.

In UP, in the assembly election earlier this year, it successfully put together a coalition of the non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav SCs. Earlier, in the 2015 election in Bihar, it wooed the Extremely Backward Castes, to add them to its core upper caste vote, to less avail. In both states, the party also projected PM Modi’s persona to amplify its appeal — as a Hindu icon, as a man of Development, but also, as a leader risen from a backward caste. In other words, the BJP cannot credibly distance itself from the politics of caste.

That it should attempt to do so in Gujarat, then, raises a question: Now that the campaign is over, will the BJP seek to brush the concerns of disaffected caste groups like the Patidars, aggressively wooed by the Congress in this election, under the carpet of “caste poison”? The BJP has won Gujarat again, its leaders have had their say. It is their turn, now, to make a strenuous effort to listen.

