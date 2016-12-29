Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars.’ (Source: AP Photo/File) Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars.’ (Source: AP Photo/File)

Carrie Fisher, the daughter of a movie star and pop icon, was Hollywood royalty. She was a key part of arguably the most successful sci-fi/fantasy franchise in history, partied with the Rolling Stones and was briefly married to Paul Simon, who wrote Hearts and Bones about their time together. But Fisher, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday at 60, was not a tinsel town cliché. Like Princess Leia, the character she first played when she was just 19, Fisher managed to see through a difficult life with strength, honesty and, most of all, wit.

In 1977, Star Wars, and with it Princess Leia, became global household names. She was a leader of the rebellion against a quasi-fascist regime “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”, carried a gun, refused to play second fiddle to the man she loved and even when she was a damsel was never distressed. She was, in a sense, the heroine the world needed after the protests and the first wave of feminism that marked the 1960s and ’70s.

But in the afterglow of that time of creativity and rebellion, Fisher managed to do something that even Leia, in four films, never could: She revealed, with rare candour, what lay behind the curtain. She was open and could laugh at being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, her relationship with Harrison Ford (who played Han Solo, her love interest in Star Wars) and her battles with drug abuse. She could even poke fun at Leia (“who wears that much lip gloss in battle?”). Through her theatre, fiction and memoirs, Fisher revealed the dark (and darkly comic) side of celebrity.

Today, as when Carrie Fisher first played Princess Leia, the lament that strong, leading roles for women actors are few and far between continues. Or that women-led films are not “bankable”. As that changes, and the old guard of the entertainment establishment begins to recognise the talent and popularity of female stars, we must thank both Leia and the woman that brought her to life.