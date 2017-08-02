Carefully on LPG

The move to “rationalise” the subsidy could have been prompted by the fall in global oil prices. The move to “rationalise” the subsidy could have been prompted by the fall in global oil prices.

On Monday, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha that the government has asked oil companies to raise prices of LPG by Rs 4 a cylinder from June 1 till the subsidy on the cooking fuel “is eliminated or till March 2018, or till further orders, whichever is earliest”. Confronted by an irate Opposition, he clarified that “the subsidy will not be cut down, it will only be rationalised”. Pradhan did not spell out the rationalisation policy. But his statements signal that a policy on the LPG subsidy could well be on the government’s anvil.

The move to “rationalise” the subsidy could have been prompted by the fall in global oil prices. The oil ministry’s recent outlook on non-subsidised LPG offers clues in this respect. In May, it hiked the price of the non-subsidised LPG gas cylinder by Rs 86. At Rs 737 for a 14.2 litre cylinder, however, the non-subsidised LPG is much less dearer compared to late 2013 when such a cylinder would cost more than Rs 1,250. With global oil prices falling appreciably after January 2014, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder today costs two-thirds of what it used to four years ago. Pradhan’s statements over the past two days indicate the government’s desire to derive more advantage from this situation. The directive to the oil companies to increase LPG cylinder prices incrementally could be based on the assumption that international oil rates will further soften in the coming months.

There is nothing wrong in this line of thought. The Union budget estimated an oil subsidy of Rs 25,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018 — more than two-and-half times the subsidy given in fiscal year 2013. Making LPG prices fall in line with the market would mean chipping away almost two-thirds of this subsidy burden. This is fine as long as the weather is fair. But in the long run, the government should continue to shield cooking gas customers, especially the poor, from the volatility of international oil prices. The objective of LPG subsidy is that if provided across the country at lower rates, households will increasingly prefer this clean fuel to the more polluting alternatives. For women in poor households, LPG means freedom from the drudgery of smoke and biomass. Its environmentally benign nature makes LPG a worthy candidate for subsidies, which the government must treat differently from other fossil fuels. While framing policy, therefore, the government would do well to balance the demands of reducing the burden on the exchequer with the imperatives of environment protection and equity.

