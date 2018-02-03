Relax, have a bamboo

Today, it is the only windfall beneficiary of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget, with Rs 1,290 crore allocated for a National Bamboo Mission to facilitate its cultivation and trade. Today, it is the only windfall beneficiary of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget, with Rs 1,290 crore allocated for a National Bamboo Mission to facilitate its cultivation and trade.

The bamboo is out of the woods. Just days ago, it was mired in the controversy that has dogged it for decades, over whether it is a grass or timber, and whether the forest department has control over it. Today, it is the only windfall beneficiary of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget, with Rs 1,290 crore allocated for a National Bamboo Mission to facilitate its cultivation and trade. Jaitley has clearly looked east, and the people of the Northeastern states headed for elections have caught his drift. For them, bamboo is serious business. But in the rest of the country, where the economic significance of the bamboo is not blindingly obvious, the grass has purely punitive connotations. It’s just a stick to beat you with. And so the National Bamboo Mission has raised a bumper crop of jokes about why the BJP wants more of it.

The finest are without comment, mute pictures that speak a thousand words, depicting lathi drill at RSS shakhas. But people who feel shaken and stirred by the BJP’s flagship policy interventions cannot hold their peace. They are saying that after the buffets of demonetisation and GST, the government has gone directly to the bamboo. Just before Lord Greystoke mutated into Tarzan and went at something, Edgar Rice Burroughs customarily wrote that he had “cast off the thin veneer of civilisation”. Yesterday’s bamboo jokes accused the government of similarly jettisoning even the appearance of civility.

The National Bamboo Mission is inelegantly named. It suggests a military operation behind enemy lines. It is crying out for an acronym, and fortunately the government excels in conjuring them up. NaBam? NaBooM? No thank you, NaMo can do better than us. But isn’t it politically interesting how easily the image of a vengeful government adept at martinetry was conjured up by a mere budgetary allocation?

