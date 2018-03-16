Broken House

The fact that the NDA enjoys a brute majority in the Lower House virtually guaranteed that the Finance and Appropriation bills would pass. The fact that the NDA enjoys a brute majority in the Lower House virtually guaranteed that the Finance and Appropriation bills would pass.

One of the basic checks on the power of the executive in a democracy comes from the legislature’s oversight over funds. On Wednesday, as Opposition MPs protested in the Lok Sabha on issues ranging from the PNB fraud to a special package for Andhra Pradesh, the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill (for 89.25 lakh crore), along with 21 amendments were passed by the House in 30 minutes, through a voice vote. Procedurally, the government seems in the clear: The “guillotine” provision used to rush the budget through is deployed at the Speaker’s discretion. The fact that the NDA enjoys a brute majority in the Lower House virtually guaranteed that the Finance and Appropriation bills would pass. But beyond legislative majorities, democracy also functions through debate, dissent, accountability. The refusal to discuss the Finance Bill is symptomatic of the steady decline in the prestige and position of Parliament, and the ideas it embodies.

This Budget Session has spent the least time “discussing” the Finance Bill since 2004. In fact, in the last 14 years, the budget has been passed without debate on just two other occasions, both under the UPA. But the NDA, rather than arresting the decline in parliamentary practice, seems to be adding to it. The government has the dubious distinction of registering the largest year-on-year decline in time spent on the Finance Bill — last year, it spent 10.5 hours on the budget and appropriations. The “guillotine” was used on 99 per cent of grants in 2016 and 100 per cent on Wednesday. The government has justified its action by pointing at the Opposition’s disruptions. It is true that the responsibility for legislative oversight is not of the treasury benches alone. But, in this case, there are three weeks left in the Budget Session — enough time to have attempted a compromise.

Its recent setbacks in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by-polls notwithstanding, the BJP has been remarkably successful in winning elections and occupying legislatures. But elections are just the first, if crucial, step in institutionalised democratic practice. The responsibility for the healthy functioning of Parliament, the highest deliberative institution in the country, is something that must be shared by every party. The government, despite its electoral dominance and even because of it, must ensure that it encourages debate, rather than attempting to circumvent it. Be it the designation of the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill earlier, or using technicalities to guillotine debate on the Finance Bill now, the government invites accusations of using its electoral majority to diminish debate.

