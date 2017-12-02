Bottoming out

The weakest growth driver in the Indian economy, for quite some time now, has been private investment. The weakest growth driver in the Indian economy, for quite some time now, has been private investment.

The most optimistic takeaway from the latest official GDP numbers is that the economy has bottomed out. That the worst may be over is, arguably, confirmed by gross value added (GVA, which is basically GDP net of taxes and subsidies) growing 6.1 per cent year-on-year during July-September, following five successive quarters of deceleration. Some of this recovery is only to be expected. April-June, which saw growth plummeting to 5.6 per cent, was the quarter just before the Goods and Services Tax kicked in. Distributors and retailers, then, resorted to selling from their existing stocks rather than purchase new goods attracting the existing state value added taxes, on which claiming credit under the new regime wasn’t easy. The resultant “de-stocking” led to manufacturers cutting output during May-June. But as the trade “re-stocked” during July-September, production resumed at full throttle. And with the festival season, too, starting a month earlier this time, a recovery was in order.

More encouraging news, however, is the growth in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which, at 4.7 per cent year-on-year for July-September, has been higher than the preceding quarter levels of 1.6 per cent and minus 2.1 per cent. The weakest growth driver in the Indian economy, for quite some time now, has been private investment. With the Centre’s fiscal deficit during April-October crossing 96 per cent of the budgeted figure for the whole of 2017-18, the scope for any stimulus through government expenditure is limited. Therefore, if private investment is showing signs of revival, it is enormously welcome. A Moody’s ratings upgrade or India moving 30 notches in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings is good by itself, but would have real meaning only when private corporates regain the confidence to invest — whether in new projects or undertaking brownfield capacity expansions.

Lastly, there is the issue of estimating manufacturing growth, which, according to GDP data, was a healthy 7 per cent in the July-September quarter, while averaging a mere 2.2 per cent as per the index of industrial production (IIP) data. It is possible that firms aren’t increasing production much, but adding more value by using less input (in volume or value terms) for every unit of output. This would get reflected in higher manufacturing growth based on GVA, as opposed to IIP, estimates. Such variation in growth rates was, in fact, visible throughout 2015-16 and also 2016-17, mainly courtesy the fall in prices of crude oil and other industrial raw materials. Since finished goods prices did not fall correspondingly — they rose in many cases — it resulted in higher manufacturing value added. In a scenario where crude prices harden, or even remain at the existing $ 60-a-barrel levels, a 7 per cent manufacturing growth is difficult to sustain in the coming quarters. Unless, of course, factories start roaring again and entrepreneurs rediscover their animal spirits.

