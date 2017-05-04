Body-snatching

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has provided a powerful incentive to organ donation by submitting in court that you do not have absolute ownership over your body and its parts. Why hang onto your kidneys now when you know that you will have to surrender them later anyway? As with land, so with your biological real estate — it all belongs to the government. You have a 99-year lease on both (you don’t seriously expect to live beyond 99, do you?), and the government has the right to suspend the contract prematurely. This may be less traumatic than losing your ancestral property, but its implications are sobering in a digital culture where personal data is unsecured. It appears that the details of 13.5 crore Indians have been publicly exposed on government websites.

Nevertheless, the learned attorney general has dismissed concerns about privacy and bodily intrusion as “bogus” in the face of overarching claims of national security. He has argued that the government has the sovereign right to read our entrails. Indeed, once convinced that we do not have absolute autonomy over our body parts, one could easily suspect that the descending colon is up to something subversive. Let us not dismiss this as hypochondria. Is it not the spleen that urges terrorists to murderous excesses? Or is it the liver, which is the fountainhead of bile? The leeches of yore had a thing or two to say on the subject.

Why don’t we efficiently do what the government has done so bumblingly, and publish our data to the internet ourselves? Voice samples to SoundCloud, and pictures of our eyes and fingertips to social media. Only desperate measures would end this controversy.

