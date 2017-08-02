Birth of botspeak

Most recently, Facebook has revealed that it had to shut down its AIs when they developed a private language, cutting humans out of the conversation. Most recently, Facebook has revealed that it had to shut down its AIs when they developed a private language, cutting humans out of the conversation.

It appears that the online spat between space and automobile entrepreneur Elon Musk and social media market leader Mark Zuckerberg has been settled in favour of the former, by the intervention of Facebook’s intelligent agents. The two are on opposite sides of the debate over regulating artificial intelligence (AI). Zuckerberg, whose company has invested heavily in AI, believes that regulation would retard research and adoption, harming the future prospects of humanity. Musk feels that AIs represents an existential threat and must be regulated before the event.

Most recently, Facebook has revealed that it had to shut down its AIs when they developed a private language, cutting humans out of the conversation. This does not mean that machines will take over the world by the weekend, but it is an early warning sign that better oversight and regulation of the sunrise sector is necessary. It is a frontier beyond human experience and governments must hope for the best but preempt the worst.

Modern bots are independently-minded and if they can create their own language, will they write their own programming languages next? It doesn’t matter for bargaining bots on a closed network, which is what Facebook was running. But similar self-improving technology would be popular on stock exchanges, where machine trading is already commonplace. At some point, governments could involve bargaining bots in conflict resolution. If they behave unlike humans in such situations, there could be unpredictable outcomes. Such scenarios are still years or decades away but should be anticipated by policy and oversight. Humanity is being cautious about genetic engineering, where the lie of the land is known fairly well. In contrast, AI is a leap into the dark. Maybe Musk is right, and Zuckerberg really doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

