Pursuing Basavanna

Despite his packed schedule in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point on Wednesday to garland the Basava statute on the Thames. Earlier in the day, he had tweeted: “On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveswara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us.” Congress President Rahul Gandhi too tweeted his tribute to Basavanna on his birthday. In Karnataka, where the BJP and the Congress are locked in a fierce contest to claim the legacy of the 12th century social reformer, party leaders ostentatiously observed Basava Jayanti. With less than a month left for polling, politicians of all hues are chasing Basava, who propagated a social vision that subsumed divisive identities like caste and religion and favoured harmony and brotherhood, in a bid to win over his followers, the Lingayats, nearly 17 per cent of the electorate. In the process, Basava has been transformed into a polarising figure who now holds the key to the election.

The centering of Basaveswara in the discourse has more to do with the churn in the state’s polity than any effort on the part of politicians to follow his anti-caste, egalitarian vision. The Lingayat community dominated Karnataka politics during the decades immediately following Independence with leaders like S Nijalingappa and B D Jatti heading the state government. The split in the Congress in the 1960s and the rise of Devaraj Urs in Indira Gandhi’s Congress led to a reconfiguring of social alliances causing the decline of the Lingayats in state politics. The community recovered its preeminence with the advent of the BJP and the rise of BS Yeddyurappa in the party leadership. The Congress under Siddaramaiah is now trying to counter the BJP’s strategy of building a consolidated Hindu vote block by building a political alliance of Dalits, OBCs and minorities. It has also tried to wean away a section of the Lingayat community by supporting its demand for the status of a religious minority, a claim contested by the Sangh Parivar. Both the Congress and the BJP are now wooing the community elders, particularly influential math heads, to press their respective claims.

The reduction of Basava to a mere communitarian icon is a travesty and a diminishing of the legacy of the saint-philosopher. It has also skewed the campaign, leaving little time for political parties to debate more pressing concerns, be it farm distress, the functioning of welfare schemes or jobs.

