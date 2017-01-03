End of an innings

After several months of deliberations, delays and uncertainty, the Supreme Court has taken a definitive step in its endeavour to cleanse the administrative malaise of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). There was an air of inevitability about it, for defying the Supreme Court for too long and with too few counterpoints, even if there was a legitimate premise to grudge a case of judicial over-reach, would have eventuated in only one result. That was the expulsion of its president and secretary, and thus an immutable structural overhaul of a highly-successful administrative template. If the court was unbending, the board was unyielding. It was a game the richest cricket-governing body in the world was doomed to lose from the beginning. Some of the prescribed remedies may have been impractical — like the one-state-one-vote recommendation or the ministers or government servant can’t be administrators clause — but the board, on its part, was culpable of sitting on it, delaying and not engaging its affiliates or the Lodha committee in constructive discussions. If they were a little more prescient and prudent, or at least given an impression that they were keen to reform the system, the Court might have been a little more lenient. But the BCCI were blindfolded by their own defiance.

But let it not be conjectured that the Lodha panel versus BCCI drama has reached its climax. It’s just reached intermission, with the second half promising as much as, if not more, drama as the first. First, it would be interesting to see how the Court approaches the rebuilding process of the board’s administrative panel, as in who will comprise the next group of administrators, how they will be elected, how much autonomy they will be furnished with in taking decisions. Will the Court continue to monitor or even interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the board? If they plan to implement the Lodha panel reforms in its entirety, how would they would go about the structural overhauling? For instance, if all the administrators over the age of 70 and all those who are politicians are jettisoned, the board will be a skeleton of what it is now. Replacements will be available, but the board will be left in the hands of a spate of relative novices.

The old-guard, even after their wings are clipped and voice muted, wield considerable clout within the board. It is bunch of hard-nosed administrators nuanced at proxy game and political dilettante.