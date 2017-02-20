February 20, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Bansi Lal’s Apology

The government apologises to the masses for compulsory sterilisation. In future, coercive methods will not be adopted,said Bansi Lal, defence minister, while launching the Congress election campaign. “Family planning is essential and the Janata Party has also adopted it in its manifesto,”he added, requesting the people to forget the past and vote for the Congress for the betterment of the country. He refuted the charge of torture of detenus in jails.

JP In Jaipur

If there is any violence in the ensuing elections, it would not be from the side of opposition,said Jayaprakash Narayan. He was addressing a crowd of more than two lakh at Ram Niwas gardens in Jaipur. Jayaprakash Narayan said that violence, if any, could only be from the ruling party’s side because it is only this side which is anxious, even now, to find an excuse to postpone the elections and thus establish Mrs Indira Gandhi’s dictatorship. He said it was necessary to see the Congress out of power so that “the black chapter” of the last two years is not repeated.

Nanaji Deshmukh

Three Janata Party candidates contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh were released from jail. The detention of Nanaji Deshmukh has been revoked and he is arriving in Lucknow on Monday. He will visit his Balrampur parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. Murli Manohar Joshi, a reader in Allahabad University, contesting elections from Almora has, however, been released on parole for two months. The third candidate, Ram Sagar, a former minister, who is a Janata Party candidate from Saidpur constituency and detained in Jaunpur jail, is also being

released. Nanaji Deshmukh, who is contesting the first election of his life, is pitted against Rajmata Lakshmi Kumari Devi in Balrampur, which has been a stronghold of Jana Sangh.