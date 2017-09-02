Hand-wringing over the future of Test cricket turned into applause as West Indies and Bangladesh scripted remarkable Test wins against England and Australia. (File) Hand-wringing over the future of Test cricket turned into applause as West Indies and Bangladesh scripted remarkable Test wins against England and Australia. (File)

It was a week of revival and loss, of redemption and comeuppance. Hand-wringing over the future of Test cricket turned into applause as West Indies and Bangladesh scripted remarkable Test wins against England and Australia. Bangladesh have been consistent at home for a while now — they defeated England last year, and the win over Australia was organic. The surprise came from the West Indies who achieved the most remarkable turn-around win in recent times but they would have to still prove that this isn’t a flash in the pan.

Australia have capitulated in 16 out of the last 24 Tests they have played in Asia, a poor record for a team with a proud history. And yet, they had gone into this series without adequate preparation. Steve Smith, the Australian captain embroiled in a civil-war with the Australian cricket board, hadn’t picked up a bat for two months prior to the Bangladesh series. No wonder he and his team looked rusty and out of depth in Dhaka.

The Windies’ triumph has raised the hopes of those who were fretting about Test cricket. Not many thought a turnaround was possible, and even now not many think they can do it again. When they collapsed meekly in the first Test against England and former greats like Curtly Ambrose understandably termed it “embarrassing” and “pathetic”, the young captain Jason Holder gathered his inexperienced team-mates for a honest chat. It was also a Bajan revolution of sorts — as many as seven cricketers came from Barbados. The tiny island used to be the conveyor belt of West Indies cricket but had gone into a decline which coincided with the fall of the West Indies. Their resurgence has triggered one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the history of Test cricket.

