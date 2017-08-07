August 7, 1977, Forty Years Ago

The Yamuna too is rising and was flowing at four feet above the danger mark. The Yamuna too is rising and was flowing at four feet above the danger mark.

West Delhi Floods

With the water lapping a bare six inches from the top of the Dhansa bund and over half a dozen breaches in the Najafgarh drain, the flood situation in West Delhi deteriorated to the extent of being considered “grave”, and 72 villages and 33 urban colonies have been warned of impending inundation. Delhi chief Executive Councillor Kidar Nath Sahni said “the magnitude of the situation has to be seen to be believed and even then it is difficult”.

The Army has been posted on the bund, not reinforcing it but keeping a vigil in case anything gives away. Army trucks and boats have been pressed into service and they are keeping in touch with these villagers there who would have opted to stick it out – should they need relief or desire evacuation. The Yamuna too is rising and was flowing at four feet above the danger mark.

Indira’s Outreach

Indira Gandhi met Congress president, K. Brahmananda Reddy at his residence amid reports that efforts are on to narrow the differences among the leaders of the party. Mrs Gandhi and Reddy had not met for some time and there were reports that Reddy, who had been virtually elected Congress president as Mrs Gandhi’s candidate, had fallen out with her. There has also been not much contact between Mrs Gandhi and Congress parliamentary party leader, Y.B. Chavan, owing to differences between the two over the former’s attempts to stage a comeback. The meetings follows consultations C. Subramaniam had with Mrs Gandhi, Reddy and Chavan earlier in the day.

Haryana Flooded

In Haryana’s worst floods in living memory, about 14 lakh people in 700 villages have been affected. About 210 villages have been cut off and 45 have had to evacuated. Seven people have been killed in house collapses. Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal said that six lakh acres of land in five districts – Gurgaon, Rohtak, Sonepat, Mahendragarh and Jind – was under water, while crops on 1.75 lakh acres of land had been destroyed.

