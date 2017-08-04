August 4, 1977, Forty Years Ago

“The language controversy erupted again in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, the row started during question time when a minister tried to answer in Hindi a question in English.” “The language controversy erupted again in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, the row started during question time when a minister tried to answer in Hindi a question in English.”

Shah Commission

The Shah Commission set up by the Union government to inquire into allegations of abuse of authority, excesses and malpractices committed during the Emergency has received about 40,000 complaints. The last date for receipt of complaints was informally extended from July 28 to August 1. The staff of the commission is currently engaged in the task of sifting through the complaints and classifying them under various heads as per the terms of reference of the commission.

The commission hopes to investigate about 2,000 cases out of the 40,000 complaints it has received through its 32 investigating teams all over the country. In an effort to meet deadline of December 31, 1977, also because of the enormity of the numbers, the commission intended to forward the remaining cases to the state governments.

Language Theatrics

The language controversy erupted again in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, the row started during question time when a minister tried to answer in Hindi a question in English. Today, it was touched off by Raj Narain trying to answer in Tamil a question in English. The row continued for more than half-an-hour. There were lots of noise and points of order and attempts to shout down the Health Minister. Prafulla Goswami (Congress) demanded Raj Narain’s resignation. “Let Mr Raj Narain behave like a minister. Or we will catch hold of him,” he warned. The question which sparked off the explosion was on an American proposal for sending Peace Corps volunteers to India.

Magsaysay For Bhatt

Ela Ramesh Bhatt, lawyer, organiser and teacher of self-employed women vendors in western India, has been awarded the 1977 Ramon Magsaysay award for community leadership. The foundation said that Bhatt was being recognised for making a reality of the principles of truth, non-violence and self-help enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi.

