August 3, 1977, Forty Years Ago

CIA’s Mind-control

In implementing a 25 year, a $25-million programme on how to control the human mind and behaviour, the CIA used several medical research institutions and hospitals in the US and Canada. The research was motivated by the belief that the Soviet Union and China had developed mind-control and brain-washing devices and that the US should not lag behind in acquiring the knowledge.

However, when a high-level study group reported that neither of the communist giants had devised any method of turning men into robots and that no national security was involved, the CIA decided to go ahead with its own secret experimentations through private institutions, the NYT reported. The research project, in its advanced stages, sought to crack the mental defences of the enemy agents to be able to programme them and its own operatives to carry out any mission even against their will and “against such fundamental laws of nature as self-preservation”.

Coke In India

The Coca Cola company has suspended production of its beverage in India pending the renewal of a new import licence, a spokesperson said in Atlanta. The company does not plan to pull out of India, he said. Coca Cola, which imports the ingredients for the concentrate into India, applied for the new licence because it wanted to increase the quota of ingredients.

Hindi Or English?

Should a minister answer a question in Hindi if the question is in English? The question sparked-off a mini row in the Rajya Sabha. Some MPs protested against the “imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking members in this manner”. If a question was put in English, the answer should be in English, they insisted. PM Morarji Desai said there was no question of imposing Hindi on anyone. But there was no question of imposing English on anyone either, he said.

