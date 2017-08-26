August 26, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Ambassador to US

This is the usual practice adopted in the case of senior public men when they are given diplomatic assignments. This is the usual practice adopted in the case of senior public men when they are given diplomatic assignments.

The government announced the appointment of N.A. Palkhivala, the eminent jurist, as India’s new Ambassador to the United States, with the rank of a Cabinet minister. This is the usual practice adopted in the case of senior public men when they are given diplomatic assignments.

Congress on Arrests

The Congress Working Committee condemned the “barbaric third degree methods of torture” being resorted to by the investigation authorities in some parts of the country “in order to extort confessions and to fabricate evidence” with the sole intention of tarnishing the image of the Congress. This condemnation is one part of an all out offensive mounted by the Congress against the Janata government. The political resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee, however, affirmed that it certainly did not have intention of condoning corruption in any quarter.

Bansi gets bail

Bansi Lal was released on bail by the Bhiwani sessions and district court on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with two sureties of Rs 15,000 each. Bansi Lal was arrested for alleged embezzlement of Haryana Youth Congress funds totalling Rs 5 lakh. The judge observed the accused must be available to the police for interrogation and must not leave the country without the prior permission of the court.

Labour targeted

The UP government is enforcing the Criminal Law Amendment Act in Ghaziabad district to deal with the labour unrest effectively. The Act empowers the authorities to arrest anybody inciting a strike or going on a strike. The government has already banned strikes and lock-outs in seven industrial units, which had been strike-bound for more than a month. A large number of industrial units in Ghaziabad had been having labour trouble. The workers, agitating for the restoration of bonus, a payment of enhanced dearness allowance and reinstatement of the workers victimised during the Emergency, have been striking.

Al Fatah Case

The Jammu and Kashmir government decided to withdraw what had come to be known as Al Fatah case. The case was registered in 1971. Among the accused were some Pakistanis, who were being tried in absentia on the charge of conspiracy to overthrow the state government. Thirty young men have been facing trial on charges of sabotage, subversion and armed dacoity allegedly under Pakistani inspiration. The case was instituted following the unearthing of an alleged gang of spies by the police while investigating two cases of armed dacoity — a night raid on the treasury at Pulwama in Anantnag district in which Rs 75,000 were carried away and a daylight robbery at the Kashmir University branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in which Rs one lakh were stolen.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App