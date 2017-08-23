August 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Election Commission

Express front page forty years ago (Archive) Express front page forty years ago (Archive)

Election Commission

The Morarji Desai government is considering a proposal to change the composition of the Election Commission. Since the first elections, the EC has consisted of a single member who came to be designated as the chief election commissioner. The proposal on the anvil envisages a multi-member body.

Limaye Goes To USSR

Madhu Limaye, general secretary of the Janata Party, is leaving for the Soviet Union on the delegation of the Indo-Soviet Cultural Society without being the member of this organisation to participate in the anniversary celebrations of Indian Independence. Limaye’s visit evokes memories of an unusual meeting he had with Leonid Brezhnev on November 31, when the Soviet leader was about to leave for home after his last state visit to India.

Almost at the end of the visit, Limaye sent him a memorandum and also wrote to the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, that the Soviet leader should have had an opportunity to meet Opposition leaders. A meeting was arranged between Brezhnev and Limaye. Limaye told Brezhnev that his government was under no compulsion to praise the Indian government in internal affairs. He said “the future of Indo-Soviet relations should not be linked with the complexion of the existing government or the personal inclination of its leaders”.

Lanka Race Riots

Night curfew was reimposed in Sri Lanka following several acts of violence. Property belonging to the Tamil minority community was the main target of the attack by Sinhala hooligans. An official spokesperson said 25 persons have so far been killed. Unofficial reports put the death toll at 50. Several ruling United National Party MPs claimed that “irresponsible statements’’ by those of the Tamil United Liberation Front, like the cry for a separate state for the Tamil minority, were responsible for the escalation of the situation.

