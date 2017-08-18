August 18, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Elvis Is Dead

Elvis Presley, the tall American rock singer with sleepy eyes, sideburns and slicked-back hair, died in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 42. Presley was found unconscious at his home by his road manager, Joe Esposito, who called the local fire department ambulance. Ambulancemen tried to revive him on the way to hospital, but his doctor pronounced him dead in the afternoon. Presley earned the nickname “Elvis the Pelvis” for the way he rocked his hips as he sang and played the guitar.

Goray In London

Socialist leader N.G. Goray will be India’s next high commissioner in the UK. He will succeed B.K. Nehru. Eminent jurist Nani Palkhiwala is being appointed ambassador in Washington. He will succeed Kewal Singh, former foreign secretary.

Janata Satraps Meet

Besides discussing the political situation and a wide-range of ideas for handling the economic situation, the Janata leadership, which will be in session during the next three days, will consider steps to bring about what a party spokesperson described as “emotional integration” in the party. Spokesperson R.K. Hegde said there were no ideological differences within the party as its members had expressed faith in the party’s manifesto. But he added there was need for Janata leaders to discuss steps to promote emotional integration in the party.

Maharashtra Crisis

The prime minister, the home minister and the law minister have “taken very seriously” the memorandum presented to them by Maharashtra opposition leaders listing charges of corruption and other misdeeds against the Congress government. The memorandum presented by a 60-member deputation led by Maharashtra Janata chief S.M. Joshi demands immediate dismissal of the state government.

