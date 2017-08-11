August 11, 1977, Forty years ago: JP for class struggle

About his relationship with the Janata government, Jayaprakash Narayan says there has not been much consultation with him. About his relationship with the Janata government, Jayaprakash Narayan says there has not been much consultation with him.

Jayaprakash Narayan called for organising Dalits and the landless on class lines because “class struggle is inevitable”. “Earlier I had disliked the idea of organising them on class lines. But now I am for class organisations. Class struggle is inevitable. The Sarvodaya movement went up to a point. After that it failed,” he has said in an interview in the inaugural issue of a Hindi fortnightly, Vrata. JP urges youth associations to organise them for they are too helpless to organise themselves. While such class organisations are necessary, political and social organisations should make it a rule to have representatives of Dalits, women, Adivasis and backward communities on their committees, he says. About his relationship with the Janata government, JP says there has not been much consultation with him.

Plan On Education

Professor D. T. Lakdawala, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, said that there were two crucial areas in education in which rapid strides were essential in the Sixth Five- Year Plan. These were: Universal education for children in the 6-14 age-group and eradication of adult illiteracy. Lakdawala, who was speaking at the Conference of Education Ministers, called for a “clear and deliberate shift in emphasis and approach to educational development” and said these two areas must get overriding priority in the allocation of resources. He said: “If we do not adopt this policy, our concept of egalitarianism will never be realised. Without a broad base of education, it is not possible to have the kind of social and economic change about which we have been talking.”

War Detainees

Pakistan will send home 200 Indians detained since the 1971 Indo-Pak war as soon as clearance is received from the Indian government, a foreign ministry spokesman said in Islamabad. He said there were no officers among the detainees.

