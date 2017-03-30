Mob in the mall

Monday’s mob attack on Nigerian students in a Greater Noida mall shows that absolutely nothing has changed in the three years since Somnath Bharti, then law minister of Delhi, launched a medieval-style hunt for an alleged drug and prostitution ring in the capital’s Khirki village.

The hallmarks of racism were again on display in Monday’s attack — stereotyping, and the inability to distinguish between an individual and a group. Innocent students were targeted on the suspicion that someone from their part of the world had supplied lethal drugs to a local teenager. The victims allege that they were asked about their “cannibal” dietary habits by the police.

The Noida Police have stepped up deployments and the administration has met representatives of the affected students. It is involving resident welfare associations in areas favoured by the community, and educational institutions have been urged to conduct sensitisation programmes.

But in a nation where racist attitudes are pervasive, much more needs to be done. The fact that people of African origin favour certain parts of the city indicates that they do not feel secure. Only the vulnerable retreat into ghettos. It is also significant that Indian student bodies, which are usually quick to mobilise against inequalities, did not join the affected students in protest. Doesn’t a crime of colour move them as powerfully as, say, a caste crime? There is need, for one, to stop talking about “African students”, who come from numerous and diverse countries, for that is as absurd as clubbing Kannadigas and Bangladeshis under the generic head of “Asian students”. Ironically, the Indians who have been attacking students of African origin in Delhi show little awareness of the fact that in the West, they, too, would be seen as coloured people.

The capital has seen three serious attacks on students of African origin since the Bharti episode in January 2014. Racist violence has implications for a government which wants to make India a hub for the world’s knowledge and capital. Institutions of higher education in the US and Europe stand tall and prosper because they attract students from the world over, across divides like politics and colour. Indian universities, too, can be potent attractors of talent and capital, but if foreign students do not feel safe here, they will simply go elsewhere.

