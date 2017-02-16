Revisit the park

While campaigning for the BJP during Assam’s assembly elections last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on reducing poaching in the Kaziranga National Park. The Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government has tried to do justice to the party’s election plank and the Centre has reportedly lent support to its endeavours. In the second week of February, it sanctioned the use of drones for vigilance in Kaziranga. However, while the government’s concern about poaching in the park that houses the highest number of one-horned rhinos in the world is understandable, it has often been knee-jerk in its methods. On Tuesday, the environment ministry recommended blacklisting BBC journalist, Justin Rowlatt, who showed the anti-poaching measures in poor light. The ministry has found Killing for conservation, a documentary directed by him, to be “grossly erroneous”. The film alleges that forest guards have been given powers “to shoot and kill” poachers. While the environment ministry has refuted the film’s claims, it seems that the ministry’s conservation zeal in Kaziranga is matched by an unhealthy disinclination to probe criticisms of its much-cherished project.

Other reports have, in the past, accused officers and guards of Assam’s forest department of being trigger-happy. While Kaziranga is a conservation success, it would be unfortunate if the accusations that tar the efforts to protect the one-horned rhino go uninvestigated.

Combating poaching in the park is not an easy task. The rhino horn is one of the most lucrative contrabands in the illicit wildlife market.

Kaziranga’s understaffed forest department — reports estimate the shortfall to be anything between 15 per cent to 25 per cent — has often found itself outmanoeuvred by poachers. There are more than 120 villages in the park’s fringes and the poor socio-economic conditions of the villagers abet poaching. Governments have often been self-congratulatory about Kaziranga’s success. The rhino population has increased more than three times since the park was designated a protected area. The conservation success has, however, spawned problems.

Rhinos compete with themselves and other herbivores for increasingly declining food reserves. A 2009 study found that the grasslands in large parts of the park have been overtaken by weeds. Instead of being bellicose towards critics of its conservation efforts, the government would do well to address some of the long-standing problems of a park it deems as Assam’s pride.