April 7, 1977, Forty Years Ago: New RAW Chief

R.N. Kao, chief of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), went on a four-month leave preparatory to his retirement. Shankaran Nair has been appointed the new RAW chief. RAW is an intelligence set-up in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and deals primarily with foreign intelligence.

JP’s Kidneys

The government decided to hold an inquiry to find out how the kidneys of Jayaprakash Narayan were damaged when he was in detention during the Emergency. Home Minister Charan Singh said the exact mode of the inquiry and its scope would be determined in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Planning.

MISA Detenu Deaths

The government will make a statement in Parliament on the question of instituting a high-powered inquiry into the excesses committed during the Emergency. Home Minister Charan Singh said the suggestion for payment of compensation to victims of the Emergency and providing jobs to dependents of those who lost their lives will be considered. He, however, could not make a commitment. In a written reply, the minister said 41 MISA detenus died in prison during the Emergency. Nine detenus died while on parole.

10 Scientists Killed

Ten scientists, five of the Atomic Energy Commission and five of the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA), died when the Dakota they were travelling in on a survey crashed near Kanigiri. There were no survivors. The plane, owned by the NRSA, had taken off from Madras on a routine aero-magnetic survey. Official reports indicated that the plane was caught in thick fog in the early hours of the morning. It hit a hillock and went down in flames. The wreckage was spotted near Podili village and all the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

