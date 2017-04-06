April 6, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Freedom From Fear

Prime Minister Morarji Desai emphasised the need for restoring to the people “freedom from fear”. Unless they shed fear, their efforts for development of the country would not succeed, he said in the Lok Sabha. Desai said his government was pledged to reestablish democratic traditions. He sought the cooperation of the Opposition in the task of eliminating fear. He reminded the Congress that his party was not afraid of going out of power. That was exactly the fear from which the previous Congress government suffered. And that fear was the cause for the proclamation of Emergency. “This country passed through such fear in the last 20 months that we have got to live it down,” he said.

Offer Of Handshake

The Congress Party will cooperate with the Janata government on nation-building, but urged that there should be no witch-hunt. Y.B. Chavan, leader of the Opposition who broadcast to the nation, said the Congress “fully absorbed the lessons of Emergency and the elections”. However, this particular episode could not be allowed to wash away the long record of national service rendered by the Congress government to the nation.

Maruti Under Cloud

The government said it would not resist demands for a probe into the award of contracts to Maruti Heavy Vehicles Ltd by the former Minister for Petroleum and Chemicals, K.D. Malaviya, for the supply of mounted cranes and trucks to the Oil and Natural Gas Commission, over-ruling the advice of the Commission and the Finance Ministry. Minister of Petroleum and Chemicals, H.N. Bahuguna, issued a statement to this effect at the end of a barrage of questions in the House on the propriety of the deal, Malaviya’s personal involvement and the commission earned in foreign exchange by the Maruti Heavy Vehicles Ltd from foreign suppliers in fulfilling the contract.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now