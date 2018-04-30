April 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago April 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Charan Singh Revolts

In a letter to the Janata Party President, Chandra Shekhar, the Union Home Minister, Charan Singh, tendered his resignation from the party’s national executive and parliamentary board. Charan Singh charged the party high command with encouraging dissension in the party in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere. He stated on two occasions he had drawn the attention of Prime Minister Morarji Desai to this strange phenomenon but no action had been taken. Singh said in his letter: “It looks as though those who have a low social origin have no right to shape or lend a hand in shaping the destiny of the country.” He said that ever since Devi Lal became chief minister of Haryana, disaffection against him had been encouraged and fostered from Delhi. A similar campaign of vilification had been launched in Delhi and Lucknow against the chief minister of UP, Ram Naresh Yadav.

Raj Narain Disagrees

Union Health minister Raj Narain said he did not approve of the Janata Party general secretary, Nanaji Deshmukh’s formula urging political leaders over 60 years of age to renounce seats of power, which “is a direct insult to the prime minister, Morarji Desai”. The formula seemed to him “awkward and untimely”. He did not know how many of party colleagues Deshmukh had consulted before making the proposal.

Kabul After Coup

While life was normal in the Afghan capital, the whole country was brought under martial law, Radio Afghanistan reported. A late night radio broadcast said all offices, schools, factories, universities and commercial establishments functioned normally. Workers, teachers and students attended work. It said citizens of Kabul visited the palace and other areas where the deposed president, Mohammad Daoud, and some of his colleagues were killed while refusing to surrender. All citizens, police and defence forces were asked to submit to the revolutionary council’s authority, the radio added. Several top deputies of President Daoud were killed while refusing surrender.

