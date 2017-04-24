April 24, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Morarji to industry

Desai said trust, like respect, was something to be earned, not asked for. Desai said trust, like respect, was something to be earned, not asked for.

Prime Minister Morarji Desai pulled up industrialists and businessmen for doing nothing to bring prices down. Addressing the golden jubilee session of the Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Desai impressed on businessmen the importance of “purity of means” in their activities. Desai reminded the audience that Mahatma Gandhi had held that means were far more important than ends, and urged businessmen to accept the concept of trusteeship advocated by the Father of the Nation. Unless their earnings were utilised for the community at large, there was no justification for businessmen to accumulate wealth. Desai said trust, like respect, was something to be earned, not asked for.

UP team to President

The UP cabinet, while rejecting the Union home minister’s advice about advising the governor to dissolve the state assembly, has requested the President of India to refer the matter to the Supreme Court. In its memorandum to the president, the UP cabinet raised the question if under the Constitution, any minister or Council of Ministers of the Union was competent to advise a chief minister to the effect that the latter should advise the governor that the legislative assembly should prematurely be dissolved. Another issue raised by the cabinet is whether the dissolution of the assembly which was elected earlier should be considered necessary and obligatory merely because the candidates belonging to the ruling party in the state had been unsuccessful in the Lok Sabha election held from that state before the expiry of its normal term.

Banking Commission

The Banking Commission, a creation of the Emergency, was wound up. It was set up to examine the restructuring of the nationalised banking system, especially a more meaningful role for banks in rural development.

