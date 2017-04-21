April 21, 1977, Forty Years Ago

HM And State Polls

Union Home Minister Charan Singh defended his advice to the chief ministers of nine Congress-led governments in northern India that they should seek dissolution of their assemblies for fresh elections. The question is not of legal technicality or political advantage but moral, he said in an interview to All India Radio. The moral basis of these Congress governments disappeared with the total rejection of the Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Only fresh elections can restore the moral basis of authority, he said.

New Health Policy

The Union government has prepared a draft health plan for the development and expansion of healthcare services in rural areas, under which Rs 486 crore will be spent in the next four years. Under the plan, 5.80 lakh community health workers and 5.80 lakh dais will be trained in healthcare. Community health workers will work in every village with a population of a thousand or more. They will be below 30, selected by the community itself and trained in batches in the 5,372 primary health centres in the country. A primary health centre covers about a lakh of people and has one or two doctors and about 40 para-medical people on its staff. Each centre will train about 100 workers a year. During the training, the health workers will be taught fundamentals of the health sciences. The dais will be trained within two years and utilised for also popularising the small family norm.

A House For Indira

Indira Gandhi will soon be shifting to 12 Willingdon Crescent, which is quite close to 1, Safdarjung Road where she has been living for the last 13 years. She first resided there as minister for information and broadcasting and later, in her capacity as the prime minister. The Willingdon Crescent house, which is a government property, was occupied by Muhammad Yunus, her personal envoy.

