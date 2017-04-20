April 20, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Kerala CM To Quit

The Congress parliamentary Board which met in Delhi to take stock of the Kerala government’s failure to produce the “missing boy”, P. Rajan, accepted CM Karunakaran’s suggestion that he quit office. Karunakaran had taken oath as CM three months earlier, after the Congress-led coalition won the assembly election, held after the Emergency, with an unprecedented majority.

Rajan Case

Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and other respondents in the Rajan case filed memoranda before the registrar of the Kerala High Court, stating they are unable to produce the boy as required by the High Court by the writ of habeas corpus of April 13. This was in compliance of the direction the division bench consisting of Justice P. Subramaniam Poti and Justice V. Khalid issued to the respondents, the home secretary of Kerala, the inspector-general of police, the deputy inspector-general of police (crime), the chief minister and superintendent of police, Calicut, in the habeas corpus writ petition filed by Rajan’s father, Eachara Warrier. The respondents, denied the custody of Rajan.

Centre, Cong Clash

The Janata government at the Centre and the Congress were set on a collision course over the dissolution of assemblies in nine Congress-ruled states. While the home minister asked the CMs of these states to advise the governors to dissolve the assemblies, the Congress Working Committee stated the question did not arise. The CWC said the move was partisan and politically motivated, designed to change the composition of the electoral college for presidential elections.

Indira Not In Race

Congress President Swaran Singh said Indira Gandhi was not a candidate for Presidentship. He was responding to reports that Mrs Gandhi may make a bid.

