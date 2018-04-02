April 2, 1978, Forty Years Ago April 2, 1978, Forty Years Ago

OBC question

The home minister threw the hint that the proposed reservation of jobs for the backward sections of society might be referred to the proposed Backward Classes Commission. At the same time, Charan Singh called for wider consultation on the subject so that an acceptable formula could be evolved. Singh, who was replying to members’ anxious questions about the Centre’s stand on the question that has led to trouble in Bihar, said at the moment the government’s decision was to ask the Backward Classes Commission to find out the reasons for not implementing the recommendations of the Ketkar Commission. Earlier, the Centre had not accepted the recommendation that identification of Backward Classes be done on the basis of caste.

CPI and Emergency

There is no sign yet of a split in the CPI. The political review report, political resolution and report on the international situation, which were passed in draft form by the National Council, were presented to the party congress for approval. The review report admits the party’s mistake in hurriedly seeing only the positive aspect of the Emergency while the resolution makes no reference to the Emergency. Taken together, the two documents strike a compromise over the tricky issue of the CPI’s role during the Emergency.

Sambhal riots

After an overnight visit to Sambhal in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav said that the situation in the riot-affected town is fully under control and the tension there is abating fast. Yadav visited the riot-torn areas and discussed with officials and local authorities steps to restore normalcy.

