Forty Years Ago, April 17, 1978: Tornado Kills 100

At least one hundred people were killed and more than 500 injured as a tornado battered Ramachandrapur in the mining district of Keonjhar, Orissa. About 500 injured had been brought to Anandapur hospital in trucks. The Keonjhar district magistrate said that five villages have been seriously affected. A team of six doctors has left Keonjhar district general hospital for the calamity-torn area. Ramchandrapur police station reported headquarters that the gust of wind has swept away almost all the houses.

Nanda Devi Device

Important details revealed so far about the nuclear surveillance systems planted in the Nanda Devi region indicate that the powerpacks incorporated in the devices might be SNAP (System for nuclear auxiliary power) type generators using a radioactive isotope, Plutonium 238. SNAP systems have been used to provide power for satellite instruments and for communication sets planted in inaccessible environments. Environmentalists have been concerned about their potential radiation hazards.

Experts in Garhwal

Two atomic energy experts returned to New Delhi after reconnoitering Garhwal Himalayas, official sources said. The visit was in connection with the reported planting of spy devices on Nanda Devi and Nanda Kot by CIA. “The first thing we intend to do is go over the range and assess its terrain,” one of them said. “Once we have an idea of the terrain, we should be able to make out how to look for the gadgets, if they are there,” he said.

Indian Aid To Nepal

India has undertaken to finance the construction of the Rs 30-crore Devighat hydro-electric project to meet the power needs of the Kathmandu valley. The 104 MW Devighat project is a tail-race development of the Trishul hydro-electric project constructed under the India aid programme.

