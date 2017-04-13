April 13, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Congress Working Committee meeting

Front page of The Indian Express forty years ago Front page of The Indian Express forty years ago

The Congress averted a threatened split in its ranks as the party’s working committee and senior leaders from state units met to discuss the poll rout. The crisis was resolved to some extent when a reluctant Indira Gandhi agreed to attend the Congress Working Committee. D.K. Barooah, Kamlapathi Tripathi and Y.B. Chavan left the CWC meeting, drove to 1, Safdarjang Road and brought Mrs Gandhi along, having persuaded her to participate. What also helped to bring down tensions in the party was the letter Mrs Gandhi sent to the Congress president owning full responsibility for the election defeat. The discussions were marked by a mood of introspection and acrimony. Barooah, Mrs Gandhi, Chavan and other leaders called for unity in the party. Mrs Gandhi and Chavan hinted that the Janata government would try to force Assembly elections on the Congress, which is ruling most states.

Cong Chief Whip out

K. Raghu Ramiah resigned as Chief Whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party to the Lok Sabha in protest against the move to make K. Brahmananda Reddy president of the Congress.

Janata Merger meet

The Janata Party’s foundation convention is likely to be attended by over 10,000 delegates from the four parties, which are going to finalise their merger with Janata Party on May 1, the Janata Party general secretary, Nanaji Deshmukh, said. Deshmukh said the Jana Sangh would send about 5,000 delegates, Socialist Party 1,500 delegates, BLD 3,000, and the Old Congress 3,000 delegates. Before the convention, the four constituent units will formally dissolve themselves.

UP, Bihar govts shaky

The Centre was likely to impose provisions of Article 356 against some Congress governments, including those of UP and Bihar, and order fresh polls.

