April 11, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Shah To Inquire

Indian Express front page, April 11, 1977. Indian Express front page, April 11, 1977.

Justice J.C. Shah, former Chief Justice of India, is likely to head the commission of inquiry which is to look into complaints of

“excesses, malpractices, and abuse of authority” during the Emergency. Shah will have the option to associate with a high court judge and a senior retired officer who will have field experience. Since the purpose is to determine the quantum of guilt of the “highest political authority”, the government thought it proper to chose a former CJI so that punishment is beyond reproach and could be implemented straightaway. There will be a complement of police and other officials to help the commission. Whatever other assistance it requires will be given because the government is keen to have a thorough probe. The commission will be allowed six months to complete the report.

Nanda Quits Cong

Gulzarilal Nanda, twice interim prime minister, announced his resignation from the Congress, which he had joined in 1921. Nanda, 76, indicated that he is not joining any other party. In his statement, Nanda said, “I had earlier resisted pressure from friends and well wishers to quit the party and make common cause with those who ranged themselves against it as a mark of anger and protest.” Nanda however continued in the party as he had faith in the Congress as a force of responsible opposition. “But conditions that have developed within the party in the last few days have made it unbearable. Growing dissensions and acute hostilities among warring factions have given me a severe jolt,” he said.

Karunanidhi Leaves

M. Karunanidhi has resigned as president of the DMK. He said the resignation has been sent to party general secretary V.R. Nedunchezhian. The letter, read out at the news conference, said that some of his very close friends had started a signature campaign for his ouster.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now